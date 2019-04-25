Salman Khan, Disha Patani sizzle in 'Slow Motion' from 'Bharat'

The first song titled 'Slow Motion' from 'Bharat' is finally out and it features and grooving to the beats, which will surely make you want to put your dancing shoes on!

Salman took to his handle to share the foot-tapping track. He wrote, "Aaja doob jaoon teri aankhon ke ocean mein, 'slow motion' mein!"

The lyrics of the song have been penned by Irshad Kamil and the music is composed by Vishal-Shekhar. The track is sung by and Shekhar Ravjiani, also featuring and

The song begins with Salman performing a deadly stunt and effortlessly doing multiple somersaults in a stunning costume.

The track is upbeat throughout and will instantly make you feel like hitting the dance floor. It has been in a circus setting with a vibrant and colourful backdrop.

The song shows Salman's character from the 1960s when he was a daredevil performer in a circus and as a The vibrant visuals are picturised on the duo and have a 60's vibe to them. Giving a completely retro feel, Salman can be seen in an all-white outfit from head to toe. The takes the screen on fire by doing his funky dance moves.

Disha looks every bit gorgeous in a yellow saree, which will definitely steal the audience's hearts in the song! She has been given a solo-section in the track, where she can be seen displaying her terrific dancing skills.

The song has a catchy tune and it definitely makes way into your playlists!

The trailer of 'Bharat' was dropped just three days back and features Salman, the female lead Katrina Kaif, Disha Patani, Sunil Grover, Jackie Shroff, and

Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, 'Bharat' is an official adaptation of the 2014 South Korean movie 'Ode To My Father'.

The film has been produced by Atul Agnihotri, Bhushan Kumar, and

Salman is teaming up with Zafar for the third time after 'Sultan' and 'Tiger Zinda Hai'. The film is scheduled to release on June 5, this year.

On the work front, will be next seen in Mohit Suri's 'Malang' alongside Aditya Roy Kapur, and

Salman, on the other hand, will next star in Prabhu Dheva's 'Dabangg 3' and Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Inshallah'.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)