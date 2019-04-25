Akshay's cameo song 'Ali Ali' out now

Akshay Kumar is all set to amass eyeballs with his cameo performance in the song 'Ali Ali' from the movie 'Blank'. The actor dropped the song on Thursday.
Akshay shared the song through his twitter handle and captioned, "The message is loud, and clear to the supreme being who will save us from all evil in the end. Song OUT NOW!"
The song eulogising the supreme lord starts with mellow music. The song features Akshay Kumar standing on a raised platform, raising his hands in the name of the lord, amidst a mass of people.
The song features Akshay Kumar with the lead Karan Kapadia, where the two can be seen dressed in ritzy clothing. The sets are all dramatic and stirring.
Towards the end, the song features Akshay and Karan standing between a slew of people dressed in harems, open jackets, and turbans.
The song has been penned by Arko and Adeip Singh and sung by B Praak and Arko.
'Blank' stars Sunny Deol and newcomer Karan Kapadia in the lead. The film is being helmed by Behzad Khambata.
The film will be hitting the theatres on May 3, 2019.
