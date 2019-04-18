John Cena in talks to join 'Suicide Squad' sequel

John Cena is in early talks to join the team of James Gunn's upcoming 'Suicide Squad' sequel.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, if a deal is settled, the American wrestler would join the already announced cast of Idris Elba and Margot Robbie. However, it is not known what role Cena is in talks for.
Robbie, 28, will reprise her role as Harley Quinn in the sequel.
Contrary to the initial speculations of Elba replacing Will Smith as Deadshot in the upcoming superhero follow-up, Deadline reported that he will play a new character.
The direction of the upcoming film will be handled by filmmaker James Gunn, who has also penned down the script.
Charles Roven and Peter Safran will produce the film with Zack Snyder and Deborah Snyder acting as executive producers.
Cena's past credits include films like 'Bumblebee', 'Blockers', 'Trainwreck' and 'The Wall'.
The film is scheduled to hit the theatres on August 6, 2021.
