John Cena in talks to join 'Suicide Squad' sequel

is in early talks to join the team of James Gunn's upcoming 'Suicide Squad' sequel.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, if a deal is settled, the American would join the already announced cast of and However, it is not known what role Cena is in talks for.

Robbie, 28, will reprise her role as in the sequel.

Contrary to the initial speculations of Elba replacing as Deadshot in the upcoming superhero follow-up, Deadline reported that he will play a new character.

The direction of the upcoming film will be handled by filmmaker James Gunn, who has also penned down the script.

and Peter will produce the film with and acting as producers.

Cena's past credits include films like 'Bumblebee', 'Blockers', 'Trainwreck' and 'The Wall'.

The film is scheduled to hit the theatres on August 6, 2021.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)