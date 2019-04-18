'Kalank' becomes the highest opener of 2019

With its huge star cast and larger than life feel, 'Kalank' has emerged as the highest opener of the year, Rs. 21.60 crore on the first day of release.

" starts with a bang... Emerges biggest opener of 2019 *so far*... Plexes terrific... Impressive cast and hype + massive screen count [4000] + #MahavirJayanti holiday have contributed to a big total... Wed Rs 21.60 cr. biz," Indian tweeted on Thursday.

The film is also the biggest opener for Alia and Varun together, till date.

While 'Kalank' is on the top of the list of four biggest openers of this year, the other three, Adarsh revealed are 'Kesari' (Rs 21.06 crore), Gully Boy (Rs 19.40 crore) and Total Dhamaal (Rs 16.50 crore).

Set in pre-independent India, the film was envisioned by Late Yash Johar.

The film stars Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditya Roy Kapur, and in the lead.

Helmed by Abhishek Varman, 'Kalank' is Alia and Varun's fourth collaboration after 'Student of the Year', 'Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania', and 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania'.

'Kalank' hit the screens on April 17.

