Where are studies? Twitterati on 'SOTY 2' trailer

Within minutes of the trailer launch of " 2", starring and glamorous debutantes Ananya and Tara Sutaria, turned into a meme ground with some asking "where are such schools" and "why so much action".

From Tiger's aerial action stunts to the young beauties fighting for love, amidst the setting of a high-octane competition for a trophy, the three-minute long trailer showcased everything except the element of education.

Netizens took every opportunity to take a dig at the actors as well as Karan Johar, who had directed the first instalment of the film in 2012.

While Karan's new batch of 'students' look perfect with six-pack abs, chiselled bodies, flexible dance sequences and stunts as well as sexy outfits, a section of pointed at the film's makers for making fun of the education system.

One user commented: "Kids in aren't getting education and we are making such movies."

Another wrote: "There is everything... Fight, romance, dance but no study."

Some even criticised Karan for a poor story line.

"No story line, no acting, only glamour and show off ' 2," one user tweeted.

In the trailer, Tiger is seen jumping off buildings and flaunting his muscles.

One meme read: "Only KJo can bring Marvel and DC at the same time on-screen."

Some users joked about it saying that the film looks more like a third part of Tiger's action-packed film "Baaghi" than the sequel to "Student of The Year", which had starred actors Alia Bhatt, and

Varun showered praise on the upcoming film.

"Taking a franchise ahead is not easy. Well done Punit. I know you have worked your ass off and now the world can see it. Lots of love to the entire team," Varun tweeted.

Sidharth wrote: "The batch of 2019 is killing it! Trailer looks fantastic."

Members from the film fraternity went gaga over the trailer.

wrote: "Congrats to all. Love it."

praised Tiger, saying: "Bull's eye! Cheers to a very worthy student, Tiger. Good luck to the entire team."

" 2" will release on May 10.

