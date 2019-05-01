'The Long Night' gets highest final season viewership

The longest and latest episode of the highly endearing series 'Game of Thrones' garnered a record number of 17.8 million viewers in both streaming and replays and became the highest viewed episode of the season.

'The Long Night' as the episode was titled, aired on April 28 and has become the second most watched episode after the season 7 finale (12.02 million) episode in the 'GOT' record books, reported Variety.

The latest episode which is the longest ever episode in the show lasted for one hour and twenty-two minutes. Another record that the episode bagged was to become the most tweeted about TV episodes of all the time. The episode generated a total of 7.8 million tweets that flooded the Twitterati.

The episode was all about the 'Battle of Winterfell' where Jon Snow, Daenerys Targaryen and their troops stood against the forces of the Night King.

The final season which started airing on April 14 had 17.4 million first-night viewers of the premiere episode.

is HBO's most-watched series ever and the season 7 of the show had an average viewership of 32.8 million viewers.

The series first started airing in 2011.

