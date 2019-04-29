The Telegraph, UK features URBANPOD, Mumbai among 'World's Coolest Capsule Hotels'

The Telegraph, UK has featured Mumbai's among the 'World's Coolest Capsule Hotels'. conducted a special study on and capsule hotels across the globe; which according to them "have soared in popularity over the last few years."

The report recently published in the section of The Telegraph, included 17 of the world's best capsule and hotels from different cities like Kuala Lumpur, Sydney, Amsterdam, and India's first hotel, Mumbai's also featured in this coveted list of "World's Coolest Capsule Hotels"; the only one from our country.

"All pods come with lockers, free bathroom amnesties, in-pod televisions, plug sockets and ports, mood lighting and a safe. The design is hyper-futuristic with white minimalistic design and digital buttons that evoke the sense of being on a spaceship," writes in its review of

"We are delighted to be featured among the 'World's Coolest Capsule Hotels' by a like It is a validation that we are on the right course in our mission of providing beautifully designed, comfortable, clean and safe accommodation with high service standards and affordable pricing," said Hiren Gandhi, & amp; Director, URBANPOD Pvt Ltd

Recently, URBANPOD was also rated as one of the "9 Best Hotels near Airport in 2019" by TripSavvy, a leading global information website. Here URBANPOD was featured along with other leading hospitality brands like Hilton, JW Marriott, The Leela, ITC Grand Maratha and Regency.

"Going ahead, we are sure that the URBANPOD brand will continue to set new benchmarks as the most innovative and customer-centric hospitality company in India," added Hiren.

This content is provided by ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)