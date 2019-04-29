The Telegraph, UK features URBANPOD, Mumbai among 'World's Coolest Capsule Hotels'

-
ALSO READ
Shares of Chalet Hotels gain 5 pc in debut trade
Inspired by JD.com, OYO forms integrity committee in China
Indian Hotel Industry's RevPAR to See 9.5% Growth in 2019 - HVS ANAROCK Report
Hotels, accommodations to contribute around 70 pc of total business by 2022: MakeMyTrip
US hotel chain to pay $12mn for sharing guest lists
-
The Telegraph, UK has featured Mumbai's URBANPOD among the 'World's Coolest Capsule Hotels'. The Telegraph conducted a special study on pod and capsule hotels across the globe; which according to them "have soared in popularity over the last few years."
The report recently published in the travel section of The Telegraph, included 17 of the world's best capsule and pod hotels from different cities like Kuala Lumpur, Sydney, Amsterdam, Tokyo and London. India's first pod hotel, Mumbai's URBANPOD also featured in this coveted list of "World's Coolest Capsule Hotels"; the only one from our country.
"All pods come with lockers, free bathroom amnesties, in-pod televisions, plug sockets and ports, mood lighting and a safe. The design is hyper-futuristic with white minimalistic design and digital buttons that evoke the sense of being on a spaceship," writes The Telegraph in its review of URBANPOD.
"We are delighted to be featured among the 'World's Coolest Capsule Hotels' by a reputed global media house like The Telegraph. It is a validation that we are on the right course in our mission of providing beautifully designed, comfortable, clean and safe accommodation with high service standards and affordable pricing," said Hiren Gandhi, Co-Founder & amp; Director, URBANPOD Pvt Ltd
Recently, URBANPOD was also rated as one of the "9 Best Hotels near Mumbai Airport in 2019" by TripSavvy, a leading global travel information website. Here URBANPOD was featured along with other leading hospitality brands like Hilton, JW Marriott, The Leela, ITC Grand Maratha and Hyatt Regency.
"Going ahead, we are sure that the URBANPOD brand will continue to set new benchmarks as the most innovative and customer-centric hospitality company in India," added Hiren.
This content is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU