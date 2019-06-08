There have been 'betrayals of the heart': Jada Pinkett Smith on her marriage

Smith opens up about the struggles in her relationship with husband in the next episode of her Facebook Watch series, 'Red Table Talk'.

In the teaser, the 47-year-old and her co-host/mother, Adrienne Banfield-Norris, have at the 'Red Table Talk' to talk about ups-and-downs of a relationship.

"What are the alternatives to divorce? Everybody thinks as soon as you find out there's been an affair you have to get a divorce," Smith asks Perel.

Perel replies that ending is not always the right decision.

"I'm not of that persuasion because I think there are many relational betrayals. Contempt, neglect, and violence and indifference and nobody tells people, 'Leave, leave, get the hell out," the 61-year-old says.

"And especially on women, it's the real new pressure. God forbid you still love the person who actually cheated on you. Maybe that person is a lot of things and cheated on you. It's like the shame of staying, now that you can go you've got to get out," Perel added.

Smith said that she could understand a woman's decision not to end the marriage immediately as she has been down the same path "I'm asked a lot about, 'Is there infidelity in your relationship with Will?'" she said. "And it's like, 'No, but there've been other betrayals of the heart that have been far bigger than I could even think in regards to an infidelity situation.'"

Both Pinkett Smith and have been open about ups and downs in their marriage. The "Aladdin" said he worked hard on their relationship when he appeared on "Red Table Talk" in October.

"I was devastated even worse than a divorce. We broke up within our marriage and got back together again," he said. "We had to rebuild with new rules and something way, completely different."

Pinkett Smith revealed in an episode in February, "Personally, in my journey, what I had to realize was that I had to find all the peace, love and joy within my heart in order to bring it to the table to share," and, "Will had to go away and find the peace, love and joy in his heart to share.

