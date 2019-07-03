Women with 'informed political choice' voted for development: Smriti Irani hits out at Derek O'Brien

Women voted on the issue of development and it was their informed political choice, said Union Textiles Minister Smriti Irani while targetting Trinamool Congress MP Derek O'Brien for claiming that government data was used to target women in the Lok Sabha elections.

"I was shocked to hear Derek saying that women were targetted in the general elections through government data. According to his statement, women cannot take an informed political decision. If women have voted on the issue of development, it was our informed political choice. To bring this issue on the ground of suspension is very disgraceful," she said while speaking to media persons here.

Earlier in the day, the Rajya Sabha debated on the topic 'electoral reforms'.

"You (government) can't advertise whiskey. So you advertise mineral water, you cannot do that in the election. The government data was used to target the voters. Everyone is saying that women voted mostly. We are also happy but look into the matter how many women were targeted after they got gas cylinders," Brien said.

During the debate, Brien said that we want free and fair elections," adding that his party will not allow the rules of parliament to be re-written by any political party.

"We have to follow the rules of the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha. BJP may be having some pipe dreams for 2021 and that is their business but we will maintain the sanctity and dignity of Parliament," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)