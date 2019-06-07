Theresa May officially resigns as head of Conservative Party

British formally resigned as the of the on Friday, setting off the campaign among eleven Members of Parliament to replace her, both as the and the country's PM.

However, May will remain the acting until a new leader is chosen, reports Sputnik.

In a tearful speech last month, 62-year-old May had announced that she would step down as the PM and party head, in consideration to the fact that she failed to pass her Brexit agreement in the Parliament despite repeated efforts and negotiations with the

At least eleven Conservative MPs are aiming to replace her, including the country's former Boris Johnson, former Brexit Dominic Raab, and current Jeremy Hunt, among others. The candidates are required to announce formal nominations next week, starting June 10.

May assumed the Prime Minister's office in July 2016 after her predecessor and party colleague stepped down from the post, following the Brexit referendum, which saw 52 per cent of the electorate voting in favour of the country leaving the EU.

For long, May had been making efforts to push deal through the in a bid to prevent the UK from participating in the elections. After the deal was rejected thrice in the UK parliament, May accepted her defeat and announced her resignation.

Last month, the EU leaders agreed to delay the Brexit process to another six months, with October 31 as the new date for the UK's withdrawal from the European bloc.

