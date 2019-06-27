Ariana Grande celebrates 26th birthday with '7 Rings' inspired cake

She sees it, she likes it, she wants it, she gets it! celebrated her 26th Birthday with a beautiful '7 Rings'-themed cake.

winner celebrated her by blowing out the candles on a cake inspired by her top-selling single "7 Rings," which released earlier this year.

While the did share a series of pictures and videos from her big night on Instagram, it was American who shared a close-up shot of the two-tier cake decorated with seven giant silver rings and several candles.

Ariana too shared a video of her birthday cake being brought to her by her parents, and Edward Butera, on

She also shared a picture of herself dressed in a pretty LBD paired with black bunny ears, black satin gloves, and a mini disco ball purse. All dolled up for her birthday party.

While she looked absolutely gorgeous in the black satin mini dress, the singer, in her caption, stated that immediately after the picture was clicked, she changed into an oversized hoodie, a piece of clothing that has lately become her fashion statement.

"Another year around the sun n she still wearing these f****n ears. Grateful for the love and for the people I get to share this life with. And thank u for the birthday wishes. :) p.s. i changed into an xxxl hoodie minutes after this was taken, don't worry," she wrote.

On the work front, Ariana will be next seen in Ryan Murphy's upcoming adaptation of the Tony-nominated musical 'The Prom'.

