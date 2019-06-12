Ariana Grande donates her concert earnings

is turning into a philanthropist! The is donating all the money generated from her concert in Atlanta, on June 8, to the cause of

Grande will make the donations totalling about USD 250,000 amid the wave of anti-abortion laws prevailing the southern states in the US, confirmed People.

"Ariana Grande's generous donation comes at a critical time -- in and across the country, anti-women's health politicians are trying to ban all safe, legal abortion," said Dr Leana Wen, Action Fund

Wen continued, "This is not what the American people want, nor is it something they'll stand for."

Wen expressed the organization's gratitude to the 'Thank u, next' for her 'longstanding commitment supporting women's rights and standing with '

Grande's strong move also comes after her 'Sweetener' tour met with some anti-pride demonstrators.

In response to the demonstrations, Grande shared a video on on Sunday and said, "man... saddened but not surprised by this one bit."

"I'm so sorry any of my fans had to encounter this. We will do our best to ensure this doesn't happen again," she added.

"Proud of u all for not fighting/engaging violently. Never worth it. wishing him peace & a healed heart cause girl yikes," Grande said.

The has been a staunch supporter of the LGBTQ community and has been vocal about her support for Planned Parenthood.

She made headlines in February after her address made to some critics who believed that Grande was exploiting the LGBTQ community by headlining this year in August.

"The LGBTQ community has been so special to me and supportive throughout my entire career. The relationships I have with my LGBTQ fans, friends, and family make me so so happy," she said on

