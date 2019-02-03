This is being done to satisfy 'one senior leader': Rajeev Kumar to former CBI chief

Rajeev Kumar, who is currently under radar in connection with the Saradha Chit fund scam, had in 2017 informed then that all investigations in the case are being done to satisfy a of a political party.

A major drama erupted on Sunday after police prevented the from detaining and detained five officials of the central investigative agency.

A team of CBI investigators who arrived at Rajeev Kumar's residence in connection with Saradha Chit fund scam were not allowed to enter the residence. The CBI team was later released.

In his letter dated October 27, 2017, told Verma, "No effort was made by investigating agency to seek answer to any doubt, which they might have had, about the role of investigation or supervising officers."

"It will not be out of place to mention that two inspectors who were associated with investigation of this case were example under Section 160 of CrPC. Surprisingly no other has been sent such notice. Next notice has been sent to the undersigned," Kumar mentioned in the letter to Verma.

He added, "I would like to bring to your notice the fact that about a year ago one public comment was made by one of a political party, against which a criminal and civil defamation case was filed. There are strong reasons to believe that this is being done to satisfy the gentleman."

Kumar stated in the letter that if "Commissioners of Police are served notices under Section 160 of CrPC notices in c/w cases which were supervised by them without even trying to make basic correspondence or ascertaining the exact circumstances is like opening "

"I am in no way suggesting that investigation in all aspects of case should not be done, but basic decorum of service needs to be maintained. In case, if the investigating agency is not satisfied with written reply given by the concerned, right to serve notice under Section 160 of CrPC always exists," he added.

In 2017, Kumar had even requested Verma to "get the material/evidence collected by investigating officer on this case by an another who is not part of the present team, investigating the case, which am afraid, seems to be pursuing an agenda rather than carrying out unbiased investigation."

The financial scandal was a major scam caused by the collapse of a Ponzi scheme run by the conglomerate. The multi-crore-rupee chit fund scam allegedly involves several key leaders.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)