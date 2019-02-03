Kolkata: Police detains 5 CBI officials outside police commissioner's residence, CM at spot

-
In an unprecedented development, the West Bengal police prevented the CBI from arresting its top cop and detained five officials of the central investigative agency, leading to high drama here on Sunday.
The development marks a face-off between the Mamata Banerjee government and the Centre, adding a new dimension to the already bitter relations.
A team of CBI investigators who arrived at Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar's residence in connection with Saradha Chit fund scam were not allowed to enter the residence. The team has now been taken to a police station.
Rajeev Kumar, a 1989-batch IPS officer of West Bengal cadre was heading a SIT on the Saradha and Rose Valley scams. The CBI wanted the top officer to hand over the seizure list made during his probe, sources said.
Reportedly, Kumar was to be questioned regarding missing documents and files but he is not responding to notices to appear before the agency.
Rajeev Kumar, believed to be close to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, was not present at the meeting with Election Commission officials, who were in Kolkata to meet him to discuss about election preparedness, as per sources.
Sources added that Banerjee had also apologised yesterday that the Kolkata police chief could not make it to the meeting.
Meanwhile, West Bengal Director General of Police and Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim have arrived at Rajeev Kumar's residence. Also, the state chief minister is present and a meeting is currently underway.
Kumar, according to media reports became apprehensive of his arrest after Bengali film producer Shrikant Mohita was taken into custody.
The Saradha Group financial scandal was a major scam caused by the collapse of a Ponzi scheme run by the conglomerate. The multi-crore-rupee chit fund scam allegedly involves several key leaders from the ruling Trinamool Congress.
