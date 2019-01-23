PESO official caught by CBI for taking bribe of Rs 1.5 lakh

The (CBI) has arrested a of Explosive, PESO (Petroleum & Explosive Safety Organization) in city of Gujarat, and a middleman in a bribery case of Rs. 1.5 lakh.

The CBI on Wednesday said that a case was registered U/s 120-B of IPC r/w Sec. 7, 7A & 8 of PC Act, 1988 against of Explosive, PESO, Vadodara; a middleman and unknown persons on the allegations of demanding and agreeing to pay illegal gratification for favourable inspection of 3 CNG Testing Stations at and

It was further alleged that there are many active conduits who make liaisoning with the officials of Department of PESO, Sub Circle Office, and get cleared the licensing and inspection work of CNG Testing Stations, LPG-CNG godowns, fireworks godowns and other official acts for various licensee parties across

It was also alleged that recently an of the PESO, Vadodara inspected three sites at and and thereafter, the of Explosive, PESO instructed a middleman to deliver him bribe money for favourable inspection of the sites and from the other parties whose inspection related works were also pending with him. He had allegedly demanded illegal gratification of Rs. 50,000 for each inspection.

The CBI laid a trap and caught both the accused persons after the exchange of alleged illegal gratification of Rs. 1.5 lakh. Searches at the office and residential premises of the public servant were conducted which led to the recovery of cash of Rs. 11.5 lakh (approx), jewellery and incriminating documents.

The arrested accused will be produced in the at Ahmedabad.

