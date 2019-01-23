JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-ANI » Business

President Kovind, PM Modi pay homage to Subhas Chandra Bose on birth anniversary
Business Standard

Markets open flat, more corporate results likely to infuse confidence

ANI 

Equities opened flat on Wednesday with the BSE Sensex down 1.55 points at 36,43042.80.

At 10:00 hrs, the Nifty was up 6 points or 0.05 per cent at 10,929.75.

Market experts said the focus during the day will be on Q3 results with several companies announcing their numbers.

Meanwhile, Asian indices opened in the red with the Japanese Nikkei trading down over 100 points. In China, traders await a stimulus as the government gets aggressive in reviving growth.

Corporate earnings are going to be catalyst as trade talks are now getting discounted by the markets.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, January 23 2019. 04:31 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements