JNPT becomes the only Indian port to be listed among world's top 30 container ports

Port Trust (JNPT), India's container port, has got listed among the top 30 container ports globally.

JNPT notched up five spots to be 28th on the list compared to its previous ranking, according to the latest Lloyds report. This is a validation of all the efforts and strategic initiatives being implemented at JNPT in order to enhance overall port efficiency.

Various new processes activated under the Ease of Doing initiative have helped in overall growth of the port besides allowing the EXIM trade to save time and cost.

According to an official statement, gaining operational efficiency and looking for solutions to better services is an on-going process so that the EXIM trade community benefits.

JNPT also launched an App service to facilitate better tracking of consignment and ease the trade process for their EXIM partners. The App allows traders to access all the relevant information about consignment and port related updates regarding traffic and weather.

JNPT is on a major expansion drive. Some key projects include on-going work on the mega 4th terminal, developing a centralised parking plaza, improving the port connecting roads and widening of highways and development of coastal berth. The port is also implementing specific processes at the operational level to make it standardised and more efficient across terminals.

As gains precedence as a favourable trade destination, JNPT has been credited with helping leverage its position in the ranking in trading across the borders from 146 to 80, a jump of 66 points.

JNPT closed 2018 on a high note crossing the five million TEUs (twenty foot equivalent units) traffic milestone. In December 2018, JNPT handled 4.45 lakh TEUs. It was the highest volume of container handled recorded in a single month at the port.

