Those against India should have fear in their hearts, warns Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday hit out at the Congress with the "tukde-tukge gang" barb and warned that those who are against India should have fear in their hearts.

Replying to the debate in the Lok Sabha on the statutory resolution for extension of President's Rule in Jammu and Kashmir, Shah also said that Article 370 of the Constitution that gives special status to the state is only a "temporary" provision and not a "permanent" one.

"Some say there is an atmosphere of fear there. Those who are against India should have fear in their hearts. We are not part of 'tukde-tukde' gang. We are not against common people of Jammu and Kashmir. We have started the process of providing them jobs and all government schemes," Shah said.

"Those having intentions to set the state on fire, having intentions to separate Kashmir from India and those who want to promote separatism in the state, I want to tell them. They are in fear and there should be fear in their hearts," he added.

Responding to the questions raised by the Opposition members, Shah said Article 370 was not permanent in Jammu and Kashmir.

"Article 370 that gives a special status to the state is a temporary provision in our Constitution. Remember that it is not permanent. There has been no change in our approach," he said.

Scrapping Article 370 of the Constitution has been one of the core issues repeatedly mentioned in the BJP's election manifestos.

He also questioned the Opposition as to why no action was taken against Jamaat-e-Islami in the state.

"Why was Jamaat-e-Islami not banned till date? Who did you want to please? It was the BJP government that banned Jamaat-e-Islami. Who put the ban on JKLF? It was the BJP," he said.

Accusing Pakistan of sponsoring terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir, Shah said that there shall be "zero tolerance" towards terror in the state.

He also justified the withdrawal of official security to "anti-India" people.

"It was a strange phenomenon that anyone speaking against India got security cover while those talking in favour of the country were denied the security," he said, adding that security cover was removed for such 919 people in the state.

"Why should we give security to such anti-India people?" he asked in the lower House.

