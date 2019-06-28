Mumbai serial blast case: Victim Kirti Ajmera moves NHRC, seeks compensation

Kirti Ajmera, a victim of 1993 Bombay Blast case, on Friday approached the Human Rights Commission (NHRC), and sought compensation for himself and other victims.

The plea, filed by his Advocate Utsav Singh Bains, demands -- compensation for his client and for others like him who have been denied compensation for the last 26 years and a uniform and comprehensive policy for compensation to the victims of terrorism.

The petition further seeks information into steps taken by the Centre and concerned authorities in the last 10 years to extradite key accused Dawood Ibrahim to face trial.

On March 12, 1993, Bombay was rocked by serial bomb blasts in which 257 people were killed and 713 were grievously injured. After 24 years, a Terrorist and Disruptive Activities (Prevention) TADA court in Mumbai had sentenced Firoz Abdul Rashid Khan and Tahir Merchant to death, while Abu Salem and Karimullah Khan both got life in prison.

Underworld don Dawood Ibrahim and the Memon family are believed to be the masterminds behind the attack. While Dawood, Tiger and Ayub Memon are absconding, authorities nabbed Yakub Memon. Yakub was sentenced to death and hanged on July 30, 2015 in Nagpur Jail.

