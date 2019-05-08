On 1st anniversary, Anand Ahuja shares 'shoefies' with wife Sonam, calls her his 'guiding star'

Power couple Kapoor and Anand are celebrating their first anniversary today, and Anand has chosen a unique way of commemorating the special occasion.

Taking to Instagram, Anand, who is known for being a sneakers enthusiast and the owner of popular sneaker brand VegNonVeg, posted a series of "shoefies" along with an adorable message for Sonam, who he called his "guiding star."

"Some of my favourite shoefies w my (scroll to see our first one ever) ... I love posting these not because I love shoes (and you KNOW I love shoes) but because the idea of looking down reminds me to stay present, grounded and most importantly grateful! I could tell you exactly where we were and what we were feeling at the time I took these...." Anand wrote.

"Today, to reflect on 1 year of marriage and 3 years being together - nothing could be more of a blessing than to have your life partner be your best friend and also be the person that is supportive but pushes you to be better... to be the person that is unconditionally loving but will tell you when you're wrong ... and to be the person that will lead you into and through your fears - not allowing you to run away from them. Happy Anniversary to my Kapoor .. you're my guiding star! ...everyday phenomenal!" he added.

The pictures shared by Anand feature a collection of sneakers worn by the duo. In the first picture, and Anand can be seen flaunting their wedding rings, while the others go on to show a variety of sneakers in different colours and textures.

The couple has never shied away from sharing their beautiful moments together and have managed to garner much attention on because of their

Anand recently shared a picture of the duo seated on the airport floor with their suitcases posing for the camera. " w my #TBT," he wrote alongside the picture.

In the picture, Anand can be seen sporting an athleisure look while Sonam was all smiles in round geeky glasses and a hat.

Sonam married the Delhi-based on May 8 in an Anand Karaj ceremony. After the ceremony, they also held an extravagant reception, which was attended by the who's who of Bollywood.

