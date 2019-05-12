LS polls: Haryana DGP directs District Police Chiefs to remain more vigilant

As polling is underway in the 10 parliamentary constituencies in the state, of Police (DGP) on Sunday cautioned the District Police Chiefs to remain more vigilant.

"Police personnel, of Police (IGP) and of Police (SP) should ensure that no crowds, except voters, are allowed to assemble inside or near polling stations. The last two hours are extremely crucial as efforts are being made by mischievous elements to indulge in violence and booth capturing. Patrolling should be intensified and a robust posture of aggressive deterrence should be maintained. Do not hesitate to detain convoys of vehicles and groups of youth moving in four-wheelers, in violation of the law," Yadava stated in a press statement.

He also lauded the police forces for their energetic patrolling during the election season in the state.

"Due to excellent police arrangements, decisive intervention and energetic patrolling carried out since early morning, polling in has been peaceful for last about nine hours," he said.

All the 10 seats which are undergoing polls in the state are - (reserved for scheduled caste), Kurukshetra, Karnal, Sonipat, Hisar, Sirsa, Bhiwani-Mahendragarh, Rohtak, Gurgaon, and

A total of 223 candidates are in the fray here for these ten Lok Sabha seats. The seventh and last phase of elections will take place on May 19. The counting of votes will take place on May 23.

The state is witnessing multi-cornered contest on most of the seats. The in the Lok Sabha election - led (LSP) in alliance with the BSP and led (JJP) - has added a new dimension to the ballot of ballots in the state.

Former Chief is in the fray from Sonipat, while his son is seeking re-election from seat. Union Ministers is seeking re-election from Gurgaon, while Krishan Pal Gurjar is in the fray from Lok Sabha seat.

Bhavya Bishnoi, a grandchild of former Chief Bhajan Lal, is in the fray from Lok Sabha seat on the ticket against sitting Dushyant Chautala, also a grandchild of former Chief Minister is trying her luck from seat.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)