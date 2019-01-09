TMC's Saumitra Khan joins BJP

(TMC) on Wednesdy joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), dealing a blow to Mamata Banerjee-led party ahead of the elections.

The party also lost another who was expelled on Wednesday for alleged anti-party activities, amidst speculation that he may also join the BJP.

"Soumitra Khan joining the BJP is just a trailer. The full-length feature is yet to be seen. Be sure that TMC will be extinct before 2021," remarked Mukul Roy, a who was earlier a close confidant of before changing over.

Khan, a member of from Bishnupur in West Bengal, joined the BJP at its party headquarters here in presence of He joined the party hours after being suspended from Trinamool.

After being inducted in the BJP, Khan called Banerjee a Hitler.

Former Mukul Roy, who was also present when Khan joined the party, said the countdown for has begun.

"Countdown started for @MamataOfficial Devi, your and MLA’s will leave you one after another and Loksabha 2019 will bring an end to your misrule," he tweeted.

Addressing the media after Khan's induction into the BJP, Roy said, "Soumitra Khan joining the BJP is just a trailer. The full-length feature is yet to be seen. Be sure that TMC will be extinct before 2021."

Roy also informed that there are more than five MPs who are not happy with the TMC and the BJP is holding talks with them.

If speculations are to be believed, Hazra, too, is likely to join the BJP.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)