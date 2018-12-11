Semifinal proves BJP is nowhere: Mamata Banerjee on poll results

Reacting to election trends, Minister Tuesday said the BJP was nowhere in the "semi-final" ahead of the "final match" in 2019 and people were always the "man of the match" in a democracy.

"People voted against BJP. This is the people's verdict and victory of the people of this country. Victory of democracy and victory against injustice, atrocities, destruction of institutions, misuse of agencies, no work for poor people, farmers, youth, Dalits, C, ST, OBC, minorities and general caste," she said in a series of tweets.

The Trinamool chief, who is currently in and holding meetings with opposition leaders, also said the trends indicated the outcome of the 2019

"Semifinal proves that BJP is nowhere in all the states. This is a real democratic indication of 2019 final match. Ultimately, people are always the 'man of the match' of democracy. My congrats to the winners," she tweeted.

As per latest trends, the BJP is trailing in Rajasthan, and to the In Telangana, is heading to form a government for the second time and in Mizoram, MNF has left the ruling far behind in its tally of seats.