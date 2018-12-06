JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

With SC nod, India gets witness protection scheme; here are the highlights
Business Standard

26 years of Babri demolition: Mamata asks Indian to pledge secularism

She compared the country with the human body and said that December 6 is observed in West Bengal as 'Sanhati Dibas'

Press Trust of India  |  Kolkata 

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee during the annual Martyr's Day rally, in Kolkata on Saturday photo: SUBRATA MAJUMDER
File photo of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Thursday said that India is incomplete without all communities, religions, castes, creed and gender and asked the people the uphold the secular fabric of the country.

She compared the country with the human body and said that December 6 is observed in West Bengal as "Sanhati Dibas" to mark the demolition of Babri mosque in Ayodhya.

"Today is 6th December. We observe this day as Sanhati Dibas in #Bangla," Banerjee tweeted.

"Just like a human body is incomplete without all organs, India is incomplete without all communities, religions, castes, creed and gender. Let us pledge to uphold the secular fabric of India," she added.

On this day in 1992, the 16th-century Babri Mosque in Ayodhya, in Uttar Pradesh was demolished by a large number of 'kar sevaks'.
First Published: Thu, December 06 2018. 10:50 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements