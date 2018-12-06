26 years of Babri demolition: Mamata asks Indian to pledge secularism

-
ALSO READ
As Bengal reels under debt, Mamata tells officials to maintain austerity
West Bengal govt waives off 10% property tax for senior citizens: Mamata
Will TMC back BJP if Sushma or Rajnath made PM candidate, Cong asks Mamata
Mamata rejigs Bengal Cabinet: Mitra to lead IT dept, Basu gets biotech
After Andhra, West Bengal revokes consent to CBI for raids, investigations
-
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Thursday said that India is incomplete without all communities, religions, castes, creed and gender and asked the people the uphold the secular fabric of the country.
She compared the country with the human body and said that December 6 is observed in West Bengal as "Sanhati Dibas" to mark the demolition of Babri mosque in Ayodhya.
"Today is 6th December. We observe this day as Sanhati Dibas in #Bangla," Banerjee tweeted.
"Just like a human body is incomplete without all organs, India is incomplete without all communities, religions, castes, creed and gender. Let us pledge to uphold the secular fabric of India," she added.
On this day in 1992, the 16th-century Babri Mosque in Ayodhya, in Uttar Pradesh was demolished by a large number of 'kar sevaks'.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU