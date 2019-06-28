TMC withdraws privilege motion against 3 dailies for 'misreporting' Mamata's cooperation call

Ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Friday withdrew a privilege motion against three media houses in state Assembly. The privilege motion had been moved for allegedly misinterpreting Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's statement over the Opposition's co-operation.

Cabinet Minister Partha Chatterjee had moved the motion against three media houses -- Anandabazar Patrika, Ei Samay, and Sangbad Pratidin (Bengali dailies) -- for allegedly misreporting Banerjee's statement that she wanted an alliance with the Congress and the Left.

Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Tapas Roy on Thursday had claimed that Banerjee's views were misinterpreted in the media and by the opposition parties.

The privilege motion was later withdrawn on the Chief Minister's instructions.

"The Privilege Committee is also the Parliament. They look into facts being misreported by the media house. Journalists get maximum freedom here as compared to other states," Chief Minister Banerjee had said.

TMC drew flak from the opposition over the move. Leader of Opposition Abdul Mannan said that the move will send a message that the government wants to curb media freedom in the state.

He said: "You may withdraw the privilege motion against the media houses but you are giving a message that you cannot write with freedom."

The TMC chief had alleged BJP was trying to run a parallel government in the state and parties like the Congress and the CPI (M) should join hands with her to fight against it.

Speaking in the state Assembly on Wednesday, Banerjee had said: "Just see what is happening today in Bhatpara after giving them vote...We (opposition parties) have to continue our fight for the greater interest of the people."

"I feel all of us should come together in the fight against the BJP. It doesn't mean we have to join hands politically. We can come together on common issues at the state and the levels," she had stated.

