Dhinakaran aide Thanga Tamilselva joins DMK, praises Stalin

Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) leader Thanga Tamilselvan joined the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) in the presence of party president MK Stalin here on Friday.

"MK Stalin has provided able leadership to the party and only he can give good governance to the state. This has been proved with the kind of mandate which DMK got in the Lok Sabha elections. Therefore I have joined DMK," Thamilselvan told reporters here.

Interestingly, Tamilselvan is one of the 18 AIADMK MLAs, who were disqualified and later joined the faction led by TTV Dhinakaran.

On Wednesday, Tamilselvan hit out at Dhinakaran, accusing him of taking decisions on his own in the party.

Speculations of a rift between the duo were rife after an audio clip surfaced, in which Tamilselvan was allegedly heard speaking against Dinakaran with his personal assistant.

Tamilselvan had lost from Theni constituency in the Lok Sabha elections in Tamil Nadu on an AMMK ticket.

In the parliamentary elections, the DMK-Congress alliance had won 37 out of 38 Lok Sabha seats in the state while ruling AIADMK suffered a rout, managing just one seat.

