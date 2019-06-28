Delhi HC accepts to hear plea seeking quashing of NEET (UG) 2019 result

Delhi High Court on Friday agreed to hear the petition seeking quashing of the NEET (UG) 2019 result. The petitioner Jaskirat Kaur, a student from the OBC category, has claimed that she has been awarded the wrong rank.

According to the petitioner, she was awarded a rank of 90787 in OBC list whereas the total number of students who have passed the examination in OBC category as are 63789 and thus, the said rank awarded to the Petitioner is not possible by any stretch of the imagination.

Moreover, when the petitioner had verified her results from the answer key, her marks came out to be more than 400 which have been mentioned as 334, for reasons best known to the Respondent.

Petitioner Counsel Advocate Nagender Benipal mentioned that the petitioner had raised representation dated June 14, 2019 to the Medical Council of India seeking clarification and rectification in the results at the earliest since the counseling process is about to begin and the future of the petitioner entirely depends on the results given by the Respondents but to no avail.

Kaur has also urged the judicature to give directions to the Testing Agency and Medical Council of India to declare the correct and revised result.

NEET is a level entrance test that is conducted by the Testing Agency (NTA) for admission in the medical courses in the country.

