TN: DMK literary wing protests against desecration of Thiruvalluvar statue

The members of Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) literary wing staged a protest on Wednesday against the desecration of a statue of Tamil poet and philosopher Thiruvalluvar in Thanjavur on November 4.

The statue of Tamil poet and philosopher Thiruvalluvar at Pillayarpatti was vandalized by unidentified miscreants on Monday, after which the Pillayarpatti police ordered an investigation in the matter.

The statue was vandalized by unidentified suspects, who spread cow dung all over it.

Earlier, a controversy broke out between political parties in Tamil Nadu, when the state BJP posted a tweet which contained a picture of Thiruvalluvar wearing saffron cloth while holding a 'rudraksha' string in his hand and white holy ash spread on his forehead.

The opposition parties condemned the tweet, calling it an attempt to allegedly 'saffronise' Thiruvalluvar.

First Published: Wed, November 06 2019. 12:58 IST

