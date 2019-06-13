To avoid traffic snarls one-way traffic system implemented in Manali

To combat the problem of hectic traffic in Manali, the local administration on Wednesday decided to enforce one-way traffic system in the town from today.

"A new traffic plan has been prepared, there will be one-way vehicular movement. This planning will be permanent, implemented for the entire year so that locals and tourists get habituated," said SDM Manali,

The move comes after severe traffic lasting up to five hours were reported from different parts of the region. The situation has been more troublesome towards Rohtang Pass, as tourists throng the area to enjoy in the snow.

