Trade union and yellow vest protests rattle Paris

Protests called by the (CGT) rattled the French capital of on Tuesday, as demonstrators demanded a 20 per cent increase in minimum wage, amongst other things.

Yellow vest protesters, who have continuously agitated for 12 straight weeks now, joined the protests, according to

Apart from the increase in minimum wages, protesters are also demanding equal pay for both men and women, tax reform, development of and fair environmental reforms.

Demonstrators told that most demands put forth by the union and the yellow vest protesters matched, leading to the joint rally.

Scores of people have lost their lives in the yellow vest protests due to clashes between law enforcement officials and the agitators.

French has launched a string of initiatives aimed at bringing the protests to an end, including scrapping the slated fuel price hike. Furthermore, he also announced a hike of 100 euros per month for the people of the nation in his "economic and social emergency plan" unveiled in December last year.

However, protests have continued regardless across France, despite repeated calls for peace by the French authorities and Macron's initiatives.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)