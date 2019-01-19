JUST IN
President felicitates cast of 'Manikarnika' at a special screening

ANI  |  New Delhi [India] 

The makers of Kangana Ranaut-starrer 'Manikarnika

On the occasion, President Kovind felicitated the cast and crew of the film.

"President Kovind watched a special screening of the film 'Manikarnika', based on the life of Rani Lakshmibai of Jhansi, at Rashtrapati Bhavan Cultural Centre; felicitated the cast and crew of the film," read a post from the official Twitter handle of Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Also present at the screening were senior BJP leader L. K. Advani and CBFC chairman Prasoon Joshi.

The film, which also stars Atul Kulkarni, Jisshu Sengupta and Danny Denzongpa, is slated to hit the big screens on January 25.

First Published: Sat, January 19 2019. 01:50 IST

