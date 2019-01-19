'Fantastic Beasts 3' faces major delay in production start

The third instalment of Eddie Redmayne-starrer 'Fantastic Beasts' series might not release as per scheduled as the makers have pushed back the production start date of the movie several months from July to the late fall.

The actors have been notified about the change in dates, reported Variety.

' and Where to Find Them' was released on November 18, 2016, and "Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Gindelwald" came out on November 16, 2018. Therefore, it was assumed that the yet-to-be-titled movie will release in November 2020.

is set to direct the third movie.

In the series, plays Newt Scamander, who deals with secret wizard communities during the 1920s.

