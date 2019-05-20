Trailer of Anupam Kher starrer 'One Day' to release tomorrow

is all set to enthrall the moviegoers with his upcoming film 'One Day'. While, the film is about a month away from its release, there's a good news for all the fans, the trailer of the highly-anticipated film is releasing tomorrow.

Ahead of its trailer release, a new poster of the film was released which also features the other cast members including Esha Gupta and Kumud Mishra.

Indian shared the trailer release date along with the latest poster of the upcoming movie on his handle.

"Trailer out tomorrow... New poster of .. Stars Anupam Kher, Esha Gupta and Kumud Mishra... Directed by .. 14 June 2019 release."

[{854182ce-5fac-413b-8a49-e11426cf7d45:intradmin/trailer_onedaymay20.jpg}]

A few days back, the makers shared a poster of the film, featuring Esha and Kumud (dressed as a cop) standing face to face with Anupam.

Earlier, a video clip was released which featured a montage of slow, cryptic shots showcasing Anupam as a man engrossed in his thoughts. In the video, Anupam can be seen dressed like an old man where he is seen delivering his monologue. The film's tagline states, 'Where's there is justice, there will be victory' which seems like the base of the movie and rightly sets the tone for the film's subject.

The first poster of the film was released in February by the veteran on his account. Going by the film's poster, the story may revolve around a retired man who tries solving a crime to get justice.

Directed by Ashok Nanda, the film is a thriller and is produced by and The movie is slated to hit the big screens on June 14, this year.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)