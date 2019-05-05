Esha Gupta gives a sneak peek into her upcoming film 'One Day'

on Sunday gave a sneak peek into her upcoming thriller 'One Day' also starring

Taking to her Instagram, the 'Jannat' shared a small clip from her forthcoming flick which will definitely send chills down your spine.

"Monday, Tuesday yaa Wednesday... inkii phcaan sirph' taariikh'oN se hotii hai / lekin jis din nyaay miltaa hai, vo din khlaataa hai.... " Where there is Justice.... there will be Victory. Presenting the First Look of my forthcoming film directed by Ashok Nanda, " Gupta captioned the post.

The clip starts with a Sanskrit shloka meaning, 'Where there is justice, there will be victory." As mysterious music takes over, can be heard narrating a dialogue, "Jis din nyay milta hai, wo din kehlata hai "

looks fierce sitting in a dark room. The clip ends with the sound of a conch.

Just three days back, the makers revealed the poster of the film, featuring Esha Gupta, Kumud Mishra (dressed as a cop) standing face to face with Kher.

'One Day' is Ashok Nanda's directorial and is produced by and The film is slated to release on June 14.

