Train hawker sent to 10 days judicial custody for mimicking politicians

A train hawker whose video mimicking politicians while selling toys had gone viral on the social media platforms, was produced before the Judicial First Class court by the (RPF) on Saturday.

Speaking to ANI, RPF said: "Avdhesh Dubey was apprehended at on Friday. A case was registered against the accused under 144A, 145B and 147 of Railways Act, 1989."

The accused, in the court, accepted his guilt, following which he was sent to 10 days judicial custody.

He has been directed to pay Rs 3,500, as well, said RPF officials.

