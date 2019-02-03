Seemanchal Express accident: Death toll touches 7, Railways announces ex gratia

-
ALSO READ
UP train derailment: 6 dead, ex-gratia announced, CRS inquiry ordered
Railways to include more space for catering facilities in Train 18
6 people die as 9 coaches of Seemanchal Express derail in Bihar
Bihar: Rescue, relief operations begin after 9 coaches of Seemanchal Express derailed
1st AC local train in north India next year: railways
-
The Ministry of Railways announced ex gratia of Rs 5 lakh each to the kin of the seven individuals who lost their lives after Seemanchal Express derailed in Bihar on Sunday.
The Ministry also announced Rs 1 lakh for those who were grievously injured and Rs 50,000 for those who suffered minor injuries.
Total 11 coaches are affected due to the derailment with three of them having been capsized. Seven people have lost their lives, two sustained grievous injuries and 27 suffered minor injuries.
Union Minister of Railways Piyush Goyal is in touch with Railway Board members and General Manager of East Central Railway (ECR) and expressed profound grief over the loss of innocent lives in the accident.
The Railways informed that prima facie cause of the accident is a fracture in the rail track.
"Prima facie cause of Seemanchal Express accident is rail fracture of CMS X-Ing at Barauni end of station yard," said Rajesh Kumar, CPRO, East Central Railways (ECR).
"Unaffected 12 coaches are being moved to Hajipur where more coaches will be attached and the train will move towards Anand Vihar Terminal railway station (ANVT)," he added.
Meanwhile, Congress president Rahul Gandhi took to twitter requesting his party workers to lend all possible support to the families of those affected by the accident.
"I am deeply saddened by the Rail accident in Bihar. I express my profound grief towards families of those affected. I request Congress workers to lend every possible support to their families," tweeted Rahul Gandhi.
The Railways also informed that the front portion of the train comprising 12 coaches with 1,500 passengers departed for Danapur, where additional coaches will be attached to the train to accommodate the remaining passengers.
All the passengers were served tea, food packets and packed drinking water. Each coach is being manned by commercial and RPF staff. Arrangements for refunds to the passengers who do not want to continue their journey have been ensured at different stations, the Ministry added.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU