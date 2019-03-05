India's case to put Azhar in UN Sanctions list strengthened after Pak FM's comments on his presence

-
Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi's recent comments on Masood Azhar confirms that the Pakistan government is in touch with the chief of Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terror outfit, which strengthens India's case to put him in the UN Sanctions list, sources said here on Tuesday.
Asserting that that there is no denial that Masood Azhar is chief of JeM, the sources said India's effort is to bring him to book for the terror attacks masterminded by him.
Asserting that Pakistan is pretending that it is acting against terrorism targeted against India, the sources added that New Delhi will share the lack of action by Islamabad against terrorism with all the members of Financial Action Task Force (FATF).
On reports of Masood Azhar being unwell, India takes such reports with a pinch of salt as earlier it had seen similar reports on Taliban chief Mullah Omar and Osama bin Laden as well, sources said.
The sources added that India is taking steps to reach out to all the 15 countries of the UN Security Council (including 5 permanent and 10 non-permanent members) and leave no stone unturned to list Masood Azhar as a UN-designated global terrorist, sources added.
They said that India's focus is fighting against terrorism and the air raid at Balakot showed the country has the capacity.
They added that Pakistan is pretending that it is acting against terrorism and India wants to see action on ground.
India will not be deterred in its war against terrorism, said the sources.
On the recently-concluded Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) meet in the UAE in which India was invited as a 'Guest of Honour', sources said that every member nation attended the plenary session except Pakistan, which stands isolated in what it calls its own backyard.
