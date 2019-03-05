JUST IN
Business Standard

Govt to bring Ordinance to overturn SC judgement on reservations in higher educational institutions

ANI  |  General News 

The Ordinance will ensure that a University or a college is taken as a unit while calculating the allocation of positions to various categories and not the department.

This will ensure that the SCs, STs and OBCs get their due in recruitment of faculty positions in educational institutions.

By this action, the government has shown its concern towards SCs, STs and OBCs.

The Apex court had earlier rejected a review petition by the Centre, upholding a judgement of the Allahabad High Court which had ruled that a University shall be considered as a unit while giving reservation to SCs, STs and OBCs and departments shall not be considered as a unit.

Due to this judgement, the representation of the reserved category has gone down.

First Published: Tue, March 05 2019. 19:14 IST
First Published: Tue, March 05 2019. 19:14 IST

