Tribal girl thrashed over love affair with Dalit, 4 arrested

Police have arrested four men after a young tribal woman was thrashed by her family members in full public view over her love affair with a Dalit youth in western Madhya Pradesh's Dhar district.

The incident, a video of which went viral on oocial media, happened in the Ghatkori village under Bag Police Station. Seven people, including the girl's kin, have been named in the FIR.

"An FIR has been registered and four people have been arrested including girl's brothers," Rupesh Dwivedi, Assistant Superintendent of Police, told ANI.

According to the police complaint, family members of the girl caught her with a Dalit man of the village, following which they took her home.

However, the young woman's brother got engaged in a quarrel with his neighbours who objected to her relationshop with a boy from outside the community.

The kin of the girl then dragged her outside and, along with community members, thrashed her publically.

The girl was left with severe injuries.

