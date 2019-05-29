Amit Shah, RS Prasad, Kanimozhi cease to be Rajya Sabha members

BJP president Amit Shah, Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad and DMK leader Kanimozhi have ceased to be members of Rajya Sabha after their election to the Lower House of Parliament.
A circular issued by the Rajya Sabha Secretariat on Tuesday said that they have ceased to be Rajya Sabha members from May 23.
Shah was elected to Lok Sabha from Gandhinagar in Gujarat, BJP leader Prasad from Patna Sahib in Bihar and Kanimozhi from Thoothukudi in Tamil Nadu.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
