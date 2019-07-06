TRS leaders take to Twitter to express dismay over Union Budget 2019

A day after Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Budget for 2019-20 in the Lok Sabha, Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) leaders took to Twitter to express their disappointment over the Budget alleging that it doesn't have anything to offer to Telugu speaking states.

TRS working president K Taraka Rama Rao, in a series tweet, said: "Niti Aayog lauds Mission Kakatiya (lake restoration & strengthening) & Mission Bhagiratha (Drinking water Grid) & recommends to Govt of India to allocate Rs24,000 Cr to these two schemes of Telangana Strangely, Not even Rs24 allocated by FM @nsitharaman Ji."

"Telangana state has repeatedly demanded project status for either Kaleshwaram or Palamuru lift irrigation project on various forums. No mention or even acknowledgment. Are Telangana's projects not in the interest of our nation FM @nsitharaman Ji?," another tweet read.

Further, he said: "Even after 5 years of the formation of Telangana, no mention of the AP Bifurcation Act promises; integrated steel plant at Bayyaram, Rail Coach factory at Warangal, Tribal University, etc Why this indifference to a promising young state FM @nsitharaman Ji?"

While posting a screenshot of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's tweet which says 'massive hike in petrol and fuel is a proof of failure of Congress-led UPA government, and this would put burden on crores of Gujarat', he said, "Let me remind FM@nsitharaman Ji of Hon'ble PM's comments from back when he was CM of Gujarat. Raising prices on Petrol & Diesel will lead to an escalation of a burden on daily consumables of all Indians."

Former Member of Parliament (MP) from Nizamabad Lok Sabha constituency and TRS leader K Kavitha, in a tweet, said that it was highly upsetting to see that the BJP-led NDA government didn't mention about Telangana even this time.

