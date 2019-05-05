Turkey condemns Israeli attacks on Anadolu Agency building in Gaza

-
ALSO READ
Australia summons Turkish ambassador for 'offensive' Erdogan comments
Australian PM pillories Erdogan for 'reckless', 'vile' Christchurch comments
Erdogan campaign use of mosque shooter video draws NZ ire
Turkey reaffirms commitment to Russian S-400 defense system
India, Russia discuss situation in Afghanistan
-
Turkey's Vice President Fuat Oktay on Sunday said Anadolu Agency's director general and employees are "much more determined" after an Israeli attack bombed its building in Gaza yesterday.
"I have seen both Anadolu Agency's director general [Senol Kazanci] and employees much more determined following the incident. I congratulate them over their determination," Fuat Oktay told Turkish broadcaster Kanal 7.
Oktay's remarks came a day after Israeli warplanes hit the Agency's building with at least five rockets after warning shots.
However, no injuries or deaths were reported after the attack, but the building totally collapsed.
Oktay also said the attacks would not change the Agency's employees' and Turkey's determination, Anadolu Agency reported.
The Turkish-based Agency strongly condemned the attack and called on the national and international press organisations to react and take action regarding the violation of press freedom following the attacks.
Meanwhile, Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan strongly condemned an Israeli attack on Anadolu Agency office which occurred following reports that two Israeli soldiers had been injured by gunfire near the Gaza-Israel buffer zone on May 3.
"We strongly condemn Israel's attack against Anadolu Agency's office in Gaza," Erdogan said on Twitter.
"Turkey and Anadolu Agency will continue to tell the world about Israeli terrorism and atrocities in Gaza and other parts of Palestine despite such attacks," he added.
At least six Palestinians were killed when Israeli warplanes struck Hamas positions in Gaza.
"Israel's hitting Anadolu Agency's office [in Gaza] is an attempt to get rid of the witnesses, a preparation of massacres in Gaza," Palestinian government said in a statement.
"Targeting of @AnadoluAgency #Gaza office is new example of Israel's unrestrained aggression. #Israeli violence against innocent people w/out distinction is a crime against humanity. Those who encourage Israel are also guilty. "Will keep defending #Palestinian cause, even if alone," Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu took to Twitter as saying.
After a brief Cabinet meeting on Sunday, Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordered to continue "massive strikes" against Hamas.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU