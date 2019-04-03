on Tuesday (local time) incorrectly said his father was born in while criticising the European country's contribution to NATO.

made this comment at the Oval Office after declaring his "great respect" for and for for German Angela Merkel- despite his disappointment that she was not paying over more money to the military alliance.

reported that this is at least the third time when the claimed that his father was born in Germany, even though he was not.

"My father is German -- was German," said.

"Born in a very wonderful place in Germany, so I have a great feeling for Germany," the added.

The incorrect remarks by the President came while he was hosting NATO at the on Tuesday.

"Today, it was my great honour to welcome @NATO @JensStoltenberg to the @WhiteHouse!" Trump tweeted.

Reports say that Trump might have used such words to express solidarity with NATO. The previous two times Trump made these claims were also while addressing the US- (EU) relations.

Last year in July, Trump, however, termed the EU as one of the US' biggest foes.

"Maybe the thing that is most difficult -- don't forget both my parents were born in sectors, okay?" he said while adding, "I mean, my mother was Scotland, my father was And -- you know I love those countries."

And just days before, Trump made similar remarks during a NATO summit in "I have great respect for Germany; my father is from Germany," he said.

"Both of my parents are from the E.U., despite the fact they don't treat us well on trade," Trump added.

According to an earlier report on "The Trumps," a history of the family, Fred Trump, the father of the President, is of German descent, and his father, Friedrich Trump, was a German immigrant. But was born in

was expelled from Germany in 1905, apparently, because he had emigrated illegally. He and his wife, Elisabeth Trump, returned to the US when she was pregnant with

