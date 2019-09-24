Trump gives clarion call to countries to protect religious freedom

Expressing concern over the persecution of communities worldwide, US President Donald Trump on Monday urged all the countries to take stringent steps in protecting religious freedom and announced USD 25 million to protect religious sites and relics across the globe.

Speaking at the 'United Nations Event on Religious Freedom', Trump said that around 80 per cent of the population lives in countries where religious liberty is threatened.

He also announced that the US is forming a coalition of American businesses for the protection of religious freedom, saying the first-of-its-kind initiative will encourage the private sector to protect people of all faiths in the workplace.

"Approximately 80 per cent of the world's population live in countries where religious liberty is threatened, restricted, or even banned. And when I heard that number, I said, 'Please go back and check it because it can't possibly be correct.' And, sadly, it was. Eighty per cent," Trump said.

"As we speak, Jews, Christians, Muslims, Buddhists, Hindus, Sikhs, Yazidis, and many other people of faith are being jailed, sanctioned, tortured, and even murdered, often at the hands of their own government, simply for expressing their deeply held religious beliefs... Today, with one clear voice, the US calls upon the nations of the to end religious persecution," he remarked.

The US President underlined that protecting religious freedom has been one of the highest priorities of his administration.

"To stop the crimes against people of faith, release prisoners of conscience, repeal laws restricting freedom of religion and belief, protect the vulnerable, the defenseless, and the oppressed, America stands with believers in every country who ask only for the freedom to live according to the faith that is within their own hearts," Trump said.

"As President, protecting religious freedom is one of my highest priorities and always has been," he added.

Recalling the terror attacks that rattled countries including New Zealand, Sri Lanka and the anti-Semitic attacks against Jewish Americans at synagogues in Pennsylvania and California in the US earlier this year, Trump said these were "evil attacks" which are a "wound on all humanity".

"We must all work together to protect communities of every faith. We're also urging every nation to increase the prosecution and punishment of crimes against religious communities. There can be no greater crime than that," he noted.

"This includes measures to prevent the intentional destruction of religious sites and relics. Today, the Trump administration will dedicate an additional USD 25 million to protect religious freedom and religious sites and relics," the US President underlined.

Trump also said that he appointed a special envoy to monitor and combat anti-Semitism while remarking that the US is standing up for approximately 250 million Christians who are persecuted for their faith.

"It is estimated that 11 Christians are killed every day for the following -- I mean, just think of this: Eleven Christians a day, for following the teachings of Christ. Who would even think that's possible in this day and age? Who would think it's possible?" he said.

Referring to American pastor Andrew Brunson, who was released by the Turkish authorities after two years in connection to a coup d'etat case earlier this year, Trump said his administration was "thrilled" to ensure his release after a "very short and respectful negotiation" with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

"I called the President (Erdogan), and I said, 'He's an innocent man.' They have been trying to get Andrew out for a long time -- previous administration (Barack Obama). I don't think they tried too hard, unfortunately," he said.

"Today, I ask all nations to join us in this urgent moral duty. We ask the governments of the to honour the eternal right of every person to follow their conscience, live by their faith, and give glory to God," Trump said.

Recalling his July meeting with the survivors of religious persecution at the White House, the US President said his country will always be a voice for the victims affected by the global menace.

"In July, I met with survivors of religious persecution at the White House. And we're honoured that many of them could be here today as well. Some of these individuals suffered as a result of state-sponsored persecution; others, at the hands of terrorists and criminals. No matter the case, America will always be a voice for victims of religious persecution everywhere," Trump said.

