Algeria's on Friday announced that the North African country would go for on April 18, this year, however, without clearing whether the incumbent will stand for the fifth consecutive term or not.

Last year, Djamel Ould Abbes, had announced that Bouteflika would become the candidate of ruling in the next Presidential elections, before being ousted from the party leadership in November, Al Jazeera reported.

"Bouteflika... is the candidate of the FLN for the presidential election," Abbes was quoted as saying following a meeting with the party members, last year.

"His candidacy has been demanded by all the FLN cadres and activists across the country," Abbes added.

The 81-year-old incumbent had last addressed the nation more than six years ago and has been sick since he suffered a in 2013.

Meanwhile, the North African country has a maximum ratio of the youth population, whereby most of them are not even aware of any other leader apart from Bouteflika.

