Trump lashes out at Pelosi for planning trips amid shutdown

on Friday lashed out at for planning an official trip to Brussels, and amid the ongoing historic partial government shutdown in the country.

Taking a jibe at the Congresswoman, who has vehemently opposed to the border wall funding issue, the added to his statement that even if a wall is successfully built on the southern US- border, the workers would still have easy access to come and work in the US soil.

The US took to Twitter, as saying: "Why would leave the Country with other Democrats on a seven-day excursion when 800,000 great people are not getting paid. Also, could somebody please explain to Nancy & her "big donors" in wine country that people working on farms (grapes) will have easy access in!"

On January 10, Trump announced that he would be not participating in the Economic Forum meeting, scheduled to take place in Davos, Switzerland, from January 22 to 25, amid the feud with the Democrats over the funding of his proposed border wall.

The cancellation of the US' delegation trip came a few hours after Trump scrapped Pelosi's trip in a letter, stating that the House Speaker's seven-day visit to Brussels, and Egypt, which he dismissed it as a " event", will be rescheduled after the shutdown is "over."

The shutdown, that has now entered its 28th day, was triggered on December 22 last year by a lack of consensus between Democratic lawmakers and the US President on the USD 5.7 billion funding for the wall on the border with Mexico, which was one of Trump's electoral promises.

The ongoing partial government shutdown is the longest in the history of the US.

