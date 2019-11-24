Trying to convince Ajit Pawar, says NCP leader Jayant Patil

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Jayant Patil on Sunday said that his party is trying to convince Ajit Pawar that he is still a part of the NCP family.

Speaking to media outside NCP Chief Shard Pawar's Silver Oak's residence, Patil said, "I have come here to meet Ajit Pawar and convince him that he is part of our NCP family. Let see what happens. Those who try are never defeated. All our MLAs are in touch with us."

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court has issued notices to the Maharashtra government, state Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, his deputy Ajit Pawar and the Centre, and asked for relevant documents and letters of support from MLAs by 10 am tomorrow-Governor's order on November 23, inviting Fadnavis to form government and the letter of Fadnavis to the Governor claiming majority.

The top court while hearing the NCP-Sena-Congress plea against BJP-lead government formation in the state said appropriate orders will be passed on Monday.

