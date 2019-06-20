Cardiovascular outcomes similar for generic and brand-name drugs for hypothyroidism

Cardiovascular event rates were similar for and brand-name drug used to treat hypothyroidism, with lower costs for the drug, finds a study.

The study to be published in the journal ' Proceedings' suggests that or brand-name may be used to treat due to benign disorders. The average 30-day cost of the was about half the cost of brand-name medication for patients and insurers.

"More than 90 per cent of prescriptions are for levothyroxine, and there has been disagreement as to whether generic and branded thyroxine preparations are equivalent," said Robert Smallridge, the study's

"These findings suggest that generic and brand levothyroxine therapy are similar as related to cardiovascular events risk," said Dr Smallridge.

Dr Smallridge said the findings require confirmation with longer-term follow-up and study of subsets of patients, such as those with a history of cancer, who frequently receive higher doses of levothyroxine.

Hypothyroidism, or underactivity of the thyroid gland, affects the function of many organs in the body, elevating blood cholesterol levels and increasing the risk of heart attacks, heart failure, and Levothyroxine is used to reduce elevated cholesterol and reverse symptoms of

The analysis was unusual in that it used information from an administrative claims database provided by This contains deidentified administrative claims data, as well as deidentified electronic record data from a nationwide network of

The study reviewed records for 87,902 patients followed for a mean period of one year, focusing on hospitalisation for heart attacks, congestive heart failure, or The analysis found no difference in event rates for the four types of cardiovascular events.

