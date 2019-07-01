Tussle over parking lot leads to tension between two communities in Central Delhi

A minor tussle over a parking issue in Delhi's Hauz Qazi area escalated after tensions rose between two groups from different communities, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Central Delhi said on Monday.

"Tensions arose between 2 groups from different communities after some altercation and scuffle escalated over a parking issue in Hauz Qazi. We have taken legal action and all efforts are being made to pacify feelings and bring about amity. People are requested to help in restoring normalcy," the tweet by DCP Central Delhi read.

The police have taken control of the area and are mediating to ensure cordial relations are restored are in the area.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)