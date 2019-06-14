Look to learn by watching Kohli: Babar Azam

Two two days before the marquee India- clash in the World Cup, highly-rated batsman Azam said on Friday that he always tried to learn from

"I keep watching his (Kohli's) batting and the way he bats in various conditions and try to learn from them. I try to learn with experience, this is my process of learning. Kohli's winning ratio is higher (for India), so I am trying to achieve that as well," told reporters.

(24) scored 63 in Pakistan's stunning victory over favourites England on June 3 as his team racked up 348/8. In the other matches so far, lost to the and Australia, while their tie against was abandoned due to rain.

Asked about his team's chances against India, who are also one of the favourites to lift the crown, Babar said: " victory gave us confidence and it will also help here because the team is mostly the same and that win is always an inspiration."

Babar hit a quickfire 46 when Pakistan beat by 180 runs in final.

"That win can never go off our memories and it remains a big inspiration," he said.

Babar also said the pressure of playing such a high-octane clash will spur the team to do well.

"We are well prepared for this game because India-Pakistan matches are always exciting and demanding and the whole world watches it. The whole team is positive, so we are looking forward to the match. Not only me, but all the players want to finish on a high," Babar said.

When told that had the likes of Jasprit Bumrah and wrist spinners Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal to do the damage, Babar acknowledged the fact but added that Pakistan were confident as a unit after quelling the threat of English bowlers.

"No doubt India have a good attack, but we played well against England who also have a very good pace attack. So we are confident of handling the Indian pace attack properly," Babar said.





